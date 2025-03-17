WATCH: Former Australian cricketer mocks Mohammad Rizwan in viral video

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 23rd February 2025. - ICC

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has sparked debate among cricket fans after mimicking Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s English in a viral video.

In the clip circulating on social media, Hogg conducted a mock interview with a content creator impersonating Rizwan. The mimicry highlighted Rizwan's distinctive speaking style and English proficiency.





During the exchange, Hogg asked, "What do you think about Virat Kohli?"

The impersonator humorously responded, "I and Virat are alike. He drinks water, I drink water. He eats food, I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference."

Hogg also referenced Rizwan's well-known phrases, including his popular response, "Ya win hai, learn," when asked about team strategy.

Towards the end of the video, Hogg jokingly complimented Rizwan’s English, to which the impersonator replied, "Yes, everyone in Pakistan says my English is very good."

The video has divided cricket fans, with some finding it amusing, while others have criticized it as disrespectful.

Rizwan, known for his humility and composed nature, has previously been at the center of discussions regarding his interview style.

It is worth mentioning that under Rizwan’s captaincy, Pakistan faced a series of setbacks at home in 2025.

The team lost the home tri-nation ODI series final against New Zealand and suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after defeats to both the Black Caps and arch-rivals India.