Stuart Broad warns ECB against appointing Ben Stokes as ODI captain

Former England captain Ben Stokes (Left) shares a joke as Stuart Broad looks on during an England nets session ahead of the test series against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 30, 2022 in London. - AFP

LONDON: Former England pacer Stuart Broad has cautioned the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) against considering all-rounder Ben Stokes for the role of ODI captain.

This discussion follows Jos Buttler’s resignation after England’s dismal campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England endured a disastrous tournament, failing to register a single victory in Group B. They suffered defeats against Afghanistan, South Africa, and Australia, resulting in an early exit before the semi-finals.

In response, ECB Managing Director Rob Key hinted that Stokes was among the leading candidates for the captaincy.

“Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I’ve ever seen, so it would be stupid not to look at him. It’s just the knock-on effect of what that means,” Key stated.

“You look at every single option and think: What is the best thing to do? How is that going to impact other things?” he added.

Stokes, who reversed his ODI retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup, had shown interest in participating in the Champions Trophy.

However, a hamstring injury during England’s tour of New Zealand last year ruled him out of contention. Notably, he has not played a 50-over match since that World Cup campaign.

Despite his credentials, Broad has strongly opposed the idea of Stokes taking over the ODI captaincy, calling it a "decision of desperation."

“I would be lost for words if England appointed him,” Broad said.

“Firstly, there’s the schedule. He’s skipping the IPL to focus on Test cricket and manage his body for major assignments ahead. How many overs has Stokes successfully bowled in the last three years while battling knee injuries? Not many. And now you’re going to add the workload of bowling eight to ten overs per match in the 50-over format? The mathematics of that make no sense,” he added.

Stokes is already set for a demanding year in Test cricket, with England hosting India for a five-match series before heading to Australia for the Ashes.