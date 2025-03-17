Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues maintain winning momentum in National T20 Cup

Karachi whites celebrate after win over Dera Murad Jamali in the National T20 Cup match at Iqbal Stadium on March 16, 2024. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues continued their winning momentum in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2024-25 by defeating their respective opponents on Sunday night.

In Group B, Lahore Blues and Karachi Whites secured victories, while in Group C, Abbottabad and Faisalabad emerged triumphant.

Lahore Blues cruised to a comfortable win over Bahawalpur, chasing a modest 98-run target in just 9.4 overs. Imran Butt anchored the chase with an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls, smashing eight fours.

His opening partner, Umar Siddiq, played an explosive 41-run knock off just 16 balls, laced with three fours and four sixes, as the duo put up a fiery 72-run stand.

Earlier, Player of the Match Qasim Akram and Mohammad Salman Mirza wreaked havoc with the ball, sharing six wickets for just 24 runs.

Qasim delivered a sensational spell, conceding only six runs in four overs while picking up three wickets, while Salman returned figures of 3-18 in 3.2 overs, dismantling Bahawalpur’s batting lineup.

Karachi Whites registered their second win of the tournament, defeating Dera Murad Jamali by six wickets.

Player of the Match Saqib Khan led Karachi’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 3-23 in four overs, restricting DM Jamali to 132-7 in 20 overs.

In response, Karachi Whites comfortably chased the target in 17.3 overs. Khurram Manzoor top-scored with 42 off 32 balls, striking seven fours and a six. Shan Masood added a blistering 38 off 19 balls, smashing four sixes and two fours.

Debutant Haroon Arshad contributed an unbeaten 21, finding the boundary twice to seal Karachi’s victory.

Scores in brief:

Match 6 – Lahore Region Blues beat Bahawalpur Region by nine wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Bahawalpur – 97 all out, 18.2 overs (Muhammad Imran 22; Qasim Akram 3-6, Mohammad Salman Mirza 3-18)

Lahore Blues – 98-1, 9.4 overs (Imran Butt 48 not out, Umar Siddiq 41; Salahuddin 1-17)

Player of the Match – Qasim Akram (Lahore Blues)

Match 8 – Karachi Region Whites beat Dera Murad Jamali Region by six wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

DM Jamali – 132-7, 20 overs (Basit Ali 29, Dawood Khan 29; Saqib Khan 3-23)

Karachi Whites – 135-4, 17.3 overs (Khurram Manzoor 42, Shan Masood 38, Haroon Arshad 21 not out; Rasool Bakash 2-22)

Player of the Match – Saqib Khan (Karachi Whites)

Monday’s fixtures: