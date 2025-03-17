Pakistan-origin Australian cricketer passes away during match in Adelaide

An undated picture of Pakistan-born Australian Junaid Zafar Khan representing Old Concordia cricket club. - File

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan tragically lost his life during a match in Adelaide amid extreme heat conditions, according to Australian media reports.

Khan, who represented the Old Concordia Cricket Club, suddenly collapsed at Concordia College Oval and never regained consciousness.

The match was played in sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching 41.7°C at the time of the incident.

He had spent 40 overs fielding before coming in to bat for seven overs. Shortly afterward, he collapsed on the field, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Paramedics arrived swiftly, and medical staff administered CPR in an attempt to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A friend of Khan revealed that he had been fasting, though on the day of the match, he was seen drinking water. His tragic passing has deeply saddened his teammates and the cricketing community.

The club expressed profound grief over his loss and acknowledged the valiant efforts of the paramedics who tried to save him.

Under the regulations of the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association, matches are canceled if temperatures exceed 42°C. However, when temperatures rise above 40°C, games are allowed to proceed with specific safety precautions in place.

The official cause of Khan’s death has yet to be determined.

Ahmed Zreika, President of the Islamic Society, emphasized that there is no direct evidence linking fasting to sudden medical incidents.

According to The Advertiser, Khan had moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to pursue a career in the tech industry.