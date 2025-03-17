Former captain calls for stability in Pakistan cricket amid performance slump

Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking wicket of Finn Allen during first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has called for stability in team management and selection, emphasizing that frequent changes are hindering Pakistan cricket’s progress.

Speaking to the media, Inzamam attributed the team’s downward trajectory over the past two years to a lack of long-term planning and inconsistent decision-making.

“In the past two years, the performance of the Pakistan team has declined. If we don’t work in the right direction, we will continue to struggle," Inzamam stated.

He stressed that merely altering coaches, management, and players would not resolve the underlying issues.

"Changing management, coaches, and players repeatedly will not solve the problem. We need to sit down and analyze where the mistakes are being made," he said.

The former captain highlighted the impact of instability on players’ confidence, asserting that constant reshuffling prevents the team from building cohesion.

"Instead of making too many changes, we need to carefully assess where things are going wrong. If there are constant changes, players won’t gain the confidence they need, and the situation will remain the same," he added.

The former chief selector also voiced support for Babar Azam, describing him as a top-class player who is currently going through a rough patch. However, he pointed out that the team’s struggles are not limited to individual performances.

"Babar Azam is a top player. Everyone goes through a rough patch, but the national team hasn’t been playing good cricket for the past few months," he said.

The 55-year-old reiterated that Pakistan cricket needs a long-term vision rather than short-term fixes. He urged authorities to place trust in the management and players while systematically addressing the team’s shortcomings.

"Trust the management and the players, and work together to identify where the mistakes are," he said.

"Changing coaches and players repeatedly will not solve the problem," he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s cricketing legacy, Inzamam underscored the contributions of players from the 1990s era, emphasizing their role in shaping the country’s cricketing identity.

"If we look at the players from the 90s generation, Pakistan cricket would not be the same without them," he concluded.