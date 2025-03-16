PCB sends legal notice to Corbin Bosch over PSL contract breach

South Africa's Corbin Bosch in action during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, served a legal notice to South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch for breaching his Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract.

Bosch, who was picked in the diamond category by Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 2025 draft in January, was expected to play a key role for the franchise.

The all-rounder, however, reportedly considered forgoing his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old is likely to replace injured Lizaad Williams in the former champions squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL, slated to run from March 22 to May 25.

“South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleging breach of the all-rounder’s contractual obligations to the PCB,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

“The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter.”

Notably, Bosch is yet to make his IPL debut but had been previously associated with the inaugural champions Rajasthan as a reserve player.

His familiarity with the Mumbai Indians' setup comes from his successful stint with MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, where he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign, taking 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68.

His potential move to Mumbai Indians would reunite him with SA20 teammate Ryan Rickelton and would strengthen the franchise’s seam-bowling all-rounder options alongside captain Hardik Pandya and Raj Bawa.