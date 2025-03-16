Khushdil Shah backs Pakistan's batting approach despite New Zealand defeat

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah plays a shot during the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah defended the current batting approach of the national men’s team after their gruelling nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first T20I here at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Khushdil, who played his first T20I since October 2023, remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 30-ball 32 as the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 91 in 18.4 overs.

The touring side, after being put into bat first, were put under a lot of pressure by the home side’s pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, who had reduced them to 1/3 in 2.2 overs.

The green shirts were soon slipped to 11/4 in 4.4 overs as returning all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan fell after scoring just three.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil then briefly anchored the innings as they put together 46 runs for the fifth wicket.

The fifth-wicket stand culminated with the captain’s dismissal in the 12th over, while Khushdil followed suit in the next.

Their back-to-back dismissals sparked another collapse, which resulted in the visitors getting bowled out for a below-par 91 in 18.4 overs.

In response, the home side made the light work of the run chase and comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 59 balls to spare.

The returning all-rounder, while addressing the post-match press conference called for backing the current lot of players and cited the change in conditions while defending the team’s batting approach with ‘intent’.

“It was being discussed that we need to play with intent and play positively to fulfil the demand of modern-day cricket,” said Khushdil Shah.

“But, when we came here, the conditions changed for our players. Secondly, the players are new and the team is building. They showed the intent but unfortunately coped with the failures.

“So, by the will of Almighty Allah, if they are given the chance and they keep playing with the same intent, our team and its combination would become better.”