Pakistan set dismal record with nine-wicket New Zealand defeat

Pakistan's players walk off the field after defeat during the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: The Pakistan men’s cricket team on Sunday, succumbed to a new low with their nine-wicket defeat in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand here at the Hagley Oval.

Put into bat first, the touring side’s new opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz failed to give them the desired result as both fell for a duck each.

Promoted to bat at number three, Muhammad Irfan Khan only managed to score just one until Kyle Jamieson sent him packing.

The early setbacks had reduced them to 1/3 in 2.2 overs, and despite some grit by Khushdil Shah, Pakistan managed to accumulate 91 all out in 18.4 overs – their fifth-lowest score in the format.

In response, the home side made the light work of the run chase and comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 59 balls to spare.

The defeat marked Pakistan’s worst in the format in terms of balls remaining.

Their previous worst was a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in 2018 during a tri-series in Harare, where Aaron Finch-led side downed Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan by nine wickets and 55 balls to spare.

Pakistan's biggest T20I defeats batting first



Margin Balls remaining Opposition Venue Year Nine wickets 59 New Zealand Christchurch 2025 Nine wickets 55 Australia Harare 2017 Seven wickets 52 Australia Hobart 2024 Ten wickets 51 South Africa Johannesburg 2007 Ten wickets 49 Australia Perth 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s worst loss while batting second also came against New Zealand when they were bowled out for a meagre 101 while chasing a daunting 196-run target in Wellington in 2016 and succumbing to a record 95-run defeat.

It is pertinent to mention that the second T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday in Dunedin.