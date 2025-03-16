Shehzad slams Pakistan’s bowling attack, questions Shadab’s selection in T20I squad

An undated picture of Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Pakistan’s opening batter Ahmed Shehzad expressed his disappointment over the national team’s performance in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, held on Sunday in Christchurch.

Shehzad voiced his concerns during a recent interview, particularly criticizing the experienced bowling lineup for failing to take a single wicket despite defending a low total.

He questioned their inability to put any pressure on New Zealand’s batters.

"We were dismissed, but how many wickets did we take? Our senior, experienced bowling attack—what have they done? Where do you see them delivering any kind of threatening bowling, whether they are right-handed or left-handed?" Ahmed stated.

The opener also raised concerns about all-rounder Shadab Khan’s selection in the squad. He questioned the decision-making process behind his inclusion and hinted at a larger plan by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"You’re talking about Shadab—tell me, what performance has he delivered? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass first. The PCB has a different plan with Shadab, and he was included in the team for a different purpose," he said.

When asked about the possibility of Shadab leading the T20I squad in the future, Shehzad responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes.”

Shehzad also criticized the current state of Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), stating that it has failed to produce quality players in recent years.

Reflecting on the past, he highlighted the significance of development camps and the role they played in shaping players.

“When we used to play, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) held big camps, and players were developed from there. That place is supposed to be a nursery for talent—not just a setup where you adjust your own people and secure salaries. It was established to produce players. So where are those players now? How many have emerged?” he questioned.

The 33-year-old went on to name several players who emerged from the NCA’s development system, including himself, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, and Shan Masood.

“We all came from the NCA—myself, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Shan Masood. We were all part of development camps there, learning under coaches like Mudassar Nazar and others. So what has happened to our NCA in the last four years? Who is running it? Where is the player development that used to take place for young talent?” he stated.

The right-handed batter also directed criticism at former cricketer and current NCA Director Nadeem Khan questioning his role and accountability in player development.

“Is there any responsibility or accountability? They are supposed to produce players for Pakistan. You can't put everything on the players. What has Nadeem Khan produced at the NCA? Why is no one questioning him? The NCA is such a big institution—what players have they developed? On what basis was he appointed there, and who put him in charge? What qualifications or credentials did he have to be given that position?” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green were dismissed for a mere 91 runs in the series opener, with Khushdil Shah being the top scorer with 32 runs.

Jacob Duffy stole the spotlight with four wickets, followed by Kyle Jamieson with three, Ish Sodhi with two, and Zakary Foulkes with one.

In reply, the Black Caps chased down the target in 10.1 overs, with Tim Seifert scoring a 29-ball 44, while Finn Allen and Tim Robinson added crucial runs to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the series.