Karachi bids farewell to PSL 10 trophy as tour moves to Lahore

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 trophy tour concludes in Karachi, visiting Bahria Town Adventure Land, Frere Hall, and Lyari's Kakri Ground. - PCB

KARACHI: The two-day tour of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy in the City of Lights concluded with stops at various iconic locations before its journey to Lahore.

The trophy was displayed at Lyari’s Kakri Ground, where Islamabad United's fast bowler Rumman Raees brought it onto the field. Raees also participated in a football match, adding to the excitement of the event.

The vibrant atmosphere was further enhanced by Lyari’s famous Leva dance performance.

Following its visit to Lyari, the PSL trophy was taken to Adventure Land in Bahria Town, where it was displayed for fans.

The venue was adorned with PSL team flags, creating a festive environment. Cricket enthusiasts gathered in large numbers to take pictures with the coveted trophy.

A day earlier, the trophy had been showcased at Korangi’s go-karting track and the historic Frere Hall.

Similar to Adventure Land, the go-karting track was adorned with PSL team flags, attracting significant fan engagement.





After wrapping up its Karachi tour, the PSL trophy will now head to Lahore, where it will continue its journey for the next two days, making appearances at various key locations in the city.

It will then make one-day visits to Multan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad on March 18, 19, and 20, respectively, before touring Peshawar on March 22.

The first leg of the historic trophy tour will conclude on March 23, with the trophy making a stop in the capital city, Islamabad.

Details regarding the second leg of the PSL 10 trophy tour will be announced in due course.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the PSL will kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with the participating teams to be announced in due course.