National T20 Cup: Sahibzada Farhan's century guides Peshawar to victory

FAISALABAD: Sahibzada Farhan's scintillating unbeaten century led Peshawar to a commanding victory over Lahore Whites in their opening match of the National T20 Cup 2024-25 at Iqbal Stadium on Saturday night.

Peshawar comfortably chased down the 182-run target with eight balls to spare, powered by Farhan's stunning 114* from 59 balls, including nine fours and as many sixes.

The Peshawar opener also shared a match-winning 129-run partnership with Maaz Sadaqat (37 off 38 balls, 5x4s), marking Farhan's highest T20 career score.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed contributed a quick-fire 19 off 12 balls, with two fours and a six, before being dismissed, leaving the score at 152-2. Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Ubaid Shah took one wicket each for Lahore Whites.

Earlier, Lahore Whites had posted a total of 181-3, thanks to a steady 85-run unbeaten stand between Tayyab Tahir (66* off 46 balls, 7x4s, 1x6) and Saad Nasim (41* off 31 balls, 1x4, 3x6s). Tayyab’s knock helped steady Lahore’s innings after they had been reduced to 96-3.

In the second match, Karachi Blues made light work of Larkana’s 141-7, chasing the target with ease in just 14 overs.

Jahanzaib Sultan was the star of the chase, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 43 balls, which included six fours and five sixes. Abdullah Fazal supported him with 61* off 41 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Larkana elected to bat first but struggled to build partnerships, reaching 85-5 before finishing with 141-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sabit Ali was the top scorer for Larkana with 30 off 22 balls.

For Karachi Blues, skipper Rameez Aziz (2-20) and Bahadur Ali (2-38) led the attack, while Mohammad Asghar, Aarish Ali Khan, and Mohammad Hamza claimed one wicket each.

Scores in Brief:

Match 3 – Peshawar Region beat Lahore Region Whites by eight wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad:

Lahore Whites 181-3, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 66*, Saad Nasim 41*, Mohammad Saleem 25, Mohammad Faiq 24; Niaz Khan 1-31)

Peshawar 182-2, 18.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 114*, Maaz Sadaqat 37, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 1-15)

Player of the match: Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar Region)

Match 4 – Karachi Region Blues beat Larkana Region by 10 wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad:

Larkana 141-7, 20 overs (Sabit Ali 30, Ghulam Raza 20, Shahzaib Aziz 20; Rameez Aziz 2-20, Bahadur Ali 2-38)

Karachi Blues 142-0, 14 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 79*, Abdullah Fazal 61*)

Player of the match: Jahanzaib Sultan (Karachi Region Blues)

