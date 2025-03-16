Pakistan bag unwanted record against New Zealand in first T20I

Jahandad Khan during game one of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval, on March 16, 2025. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan delivered a poor batting performance on Sunday in the first T20I of the five-match series against hosts New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, the Men in Green posted their fifth-lowest T20I total, with no batter making a significant contribution.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan was bowled out for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs, marking their fifth-lowest total. The 74 runs scored against Australia in Dubai back in 2012 remains their lowest T20I score to date.

Pakistan’s Lowest T20I Totals:

74 | vs Australia | Dubai, 2012

82 | vs West Indies | Mirpur, 2014

83 | vs India | Mirpur, 2016

89 | vs England | Cardiff, 2010

91 | vs New Zealand | Christchurch, 2025

This score also became Pakistan's lowest-ever total against New Zealand in T20I cricket, surpassing their previous low of 101, set in Wellington in 2016.

Pakistan’s Lowest T20I Totals Against New Zealand:

91 | Christchurch, 2025

101 | Wellington, 2016

105 | Wellington, 2018

127 | Dubai, 2014

130/7 | Christchurch, 2022

Pakistan’s innings began in disastrous fashion as they lost three quick wickets, with just one run on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Haris was dismissed for a duck by Jamieson, followed by Irfan Khan’s dismissal for a single run, and debutant Hasan Nawaz, who was also dismissed for a duck by Jacob Duffy.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan failed to steady the ship, falling for just three runs, and Pakistan were left at a precarious 11-4 after just 4.4 overs.

A brief recovery came through captain Agha Salman and Khushdil Shah, who put on a 46-run partnership.

However, Agha was dismissed for 18 by Sodhi, and Khushdil, the lone bright spot with 32 runs, was removed by Duffy in the 13th over, leaving Pakistan reeling at 64-6.

The wickets continued to tumble as Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan and Shaheen Afridi all departed cheaply. Abrar Ahmed was the final wicket to fall, and Pakistan were all out for 91.

Jacob Duffy was the star for New Zealand with four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson took three and Ish Sodhi claimed two wickets.

Pakistan playing XI: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zac Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy