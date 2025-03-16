Pakistan announce playing XI for first T20I against New Zealand

Interim Head Coach Aqib Javed presents team cap to debutant pacer Mohammad Ali ahead of first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan on Sunday have announced their playing XI for the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, featuring three debutants in the lineup.

Opening batter Hasan Nawaz is set to make his international debut, and will accompany wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris at the top of the order.

Hasan will be filling the void left by star batter Babar Azam, who is absent from the T20I squad.

Middle-order batter Abdul Samad and pacer Mohammad Ali are also set to make their debuts, with Ali earning his spot due to his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 and domestic competitions.

The Pakistan team management presented debut caps to all three players: batting coach Mohammad Yousuf handed the cap to Abdul Samad, head coach Aaqib Javed gave it to Mohammad Ali, while Shadab Khan presented it to Hasan Nawaz.

In addition to the debutants, Mohammad Haris and Shadab Khan are making their comebacks in the squad, while young pacer Jahandad Khan has also been included.

The white-ball series between Pakistan and New Zealand consists of five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running until April 5.

The last T20I series between the two sides took place in April 2024, when New Zealand toured Pakistan. That five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw after the first game in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan playing XI for first New Zealand T20I: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed