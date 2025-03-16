Sam Billings eyes England captaincy after Jos Buttler’s exit

Sam Billings during second ODI between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 19, 2022 in Sydney. - AFP

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has expressed his desire to return to the England setup and take on a leadership role in limited-overs cricket.

With Jos Buttler stepping down as England's white-ball captain following their group-stage exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, the Three Lions are in search of a new leader for both ODIs and T20Is.

During a recent interview, Billings expressed his enthusiasm for a potential leadership role, emphasizing his eagerness to contribute and his confidence in his ability to add value to the team.

“I’d be honored. You would obviously jump at an opportunity like that. I feel like I can add value," Billings said.

"I’ve not had a conversation with anyone, but from a leadership point of view, I’ve loved the time over the past few years when I’ve had some really good success,” he added.

The 33-year-old believes that England has immense potential in its domestic circuit and that with minor adjustments, the team can regain its form and flourish once again.

Notably, Billings last played an international match in November 2022, when England toured Australia for a three-match ODI series following their T20 World Cup victory.

A captaincy stint would not only bring leadership responsibilities but also mark his return to international cricket.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Buttler, but England’s management is carefully considering its options.

Since their T20 World Cup triumph in 2022, England has struggled to win series and tournaments, leading to disappointing performances in global events. As they look ahead, finding the right captain will be crucial in steering the team back to winning ways in white-ball cricket.