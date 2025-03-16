New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in first T20I

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell (Left) and Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (Right) during the toss time ahead of first T20I at Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zac Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

HEAD-TO-HEAD

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 44 T20I matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 19, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 23 occasions. Two matches ended without a result.

Matches played: 44

Pakistan won: 23

New Zealand won: 19

No Result: 2

FORM GUIDE

Salman Ali Agha will look to build on his captaincy record after winning the T20I series against Zimbabwe in his first assignment.

However, Pakistan suffered a series defeat against South Africa under Mohammad Rizwan's leadership.

New Zealand will be confident, having won back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka, both away and at home.

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, A (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: L, W, W, W, L