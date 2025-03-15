Will Virat Kohli make T20I comeback for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli during Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday March 09 2025. - AFP

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, has ruled out a return to T20 international cricket for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Cricket is set to make its Olympic return for the first time since 1900, featuring as one of five new sports at the LA Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that the tournament will be played in the T20 format, though the qualification process for teams has yet to be finalized.

Organizers are eager to capitalize on cricket’s inclusion to boost India’s engagement with the Olympics, given the sport’s massive commercial appeal in the country. India’s participation in the event appears highly likely.

Kohli retired from T20 internationals after helping India secure victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup but continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at a sports summit alongside his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 36-year-old described cricket’s Olympic return as a "great opportunity for some of our guys."

However, when asked if he would consider coming out of retirement to play in LA 2028, Kohli firmly responded, "No." He jokingly added that if India were competing for a gold medal, he "might come back for one game, get a medal, and return home."

It is pertinent to mention that the former captain had an illustrious T20I career, featuring in 125 matches for India and amassing 4,188 runs at an impressive average of 48.69.

He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the format, with former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma leading with 4,231 runs, followed by star Pakistan batter Babar Azam in second place with 4,223 runs.