Cricket Canada CEO Salman Khan faces corruption allegations

An undated picture of Cricket Canada CEO Salman Khan. - File

Cricket Canada CEO Salman Khan is facing corruption allegations after reportedly being charged with theft and fraud related to his tenure as president of the Calgary and District Cricket League (C&DCL) between 2014 and 2016.

In an official statement, the Calgary Police alleged that two individuals misappropriated approximately $200,000 from the league during this period.

Authorities claim that payments were made to businesses under the pretext of repairing and upgrading league infrastructure. However, the work was either left incomplete or carried out using substandard materials purchased at highly inflated prices.

“The Calgary Police Service launched an investigation and discovered between January 2014 and December 2016, the former treasurer and former president of the C&DCL are believed to have misappropriated approximately $200,000 from the league," read the statement from the police.

“The funds were misappropriated through cheque payments to construction businesses and contractors which the former treasurer and former president, or their immediate family members, had connections to," it added.

Cricket Canada has acknowledged the allegations and announced that it will consult legal and governance experts to determine the next steps.

“Cricket Canada has been made aware of the allegations and charges filed against recently appointed CEO, Salman Khan. Cricket Canada is committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability. We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the situation," read the statement.

“We are in the process of gathering all relevant information and will be consulting with legal and governance experts to determine the appropriate course of action," it added.

Salman Khan, who was appointed CEO in January this year, has denied the allegations.

He responded via the Alberta Cricket Association’s social media account, stating that a complaint had been filed against him over seven years ago.

“Here’s the truth. A police complaint was filed against me more than seven years ago," he wrote. “A police investigator approached me and said he wanted to hear my side of the story and see the evidence I have to defend myself. He told me that if I didn’t provide my side, he would proceed with charges. I told him I would visit after Ramadan, but he didn’t want to wait and decided to post charges without even hearing my side or my evidence.

Khan maintained his innocence, adding, “Let me make this clear: They have nothing to prove against me … I am not worried at all. I’m ready to fight just like I’ve been doing for the past eight years."