Salman Naseer explains why Karachi will host fewer PSL 10 matches

PSL 9 final clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — X

Karachi, which hosted the final of the previous edition between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, has been allocated only five matches this season.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the highly anticipated schedule for PSL 10, featuring 34 matches.

According to the schedule, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (13), including two Eliminators and the final, followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11 games.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

During a recent interview, CEO of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Salman Naseer explained the rationale behind Karachi’s reduced number of matches.

"Quetta Gladiators' home games will be played in Lahore this time. This is why Lahore will host more matches this year, while Karachi will have fewer games, as Quetta traditionally played their home fixtures in Karachi," said Naseer.

Previously, Nadeem Khan, Director of High Performance at PCB, also clarified the situation, attributing the decline to the relocation of Quetta Gladiators’ home venue.

“The main concept is essentially home-and-away based. Previously, Quetta Gladiators had National Bank Stadium in Karachi as their home ground, but this year, they have shifted it to Rawalpindi,” explained Nadeem Khan.

“Similarly, Peshawar Zalmi’s home matches will also be played in Rawalpindi. This is why Karachi will host five games, while Rawalpindi will host 15,” he added.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the PSL will kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with the participating teams to be announced in due course.