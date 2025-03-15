Brazil call up Real Madrid's Endrick to replace injured Neymar

Santos' Neymar on the substitutes bench before the Paulista Championship match against Corinthians in Sao Paulo on March 09, 2025. - Reurers

Brazil have called up teenage Real Madrid striker Endrick to replace the injured Neymar for this month's World Cup qualifiers, the country's FA announced on Friday.

Santos forward Neymar was set to make his return to the Brazil team after more than a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury suffered in late 2023.

However, the 33-year-old has been ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina after sustaining a muscle injury.

Coach Dorival Jr has also called up Flamengo defender Alex Sandro to replace teammate Danilo, and Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Lucas Perri for Manchester City's Ederson.

"Over the last few days the Brazilian national team's medical department has been updating us on the situation of all the players, especially Danilo, Neymar and Ederson," Dorival Jr said in a CBF statement.

"After the assessments, the national team's medical department updated us on the situation of each player. So we're calling up Lucas Perri from Lyon, Alex Sandro from Flamengo and Endrick from Real Madrid."

Brazil, who are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points from 12 games, host fourth-placed Colombia on March 21 and visit leaders Argentina five days later.

The top six teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.