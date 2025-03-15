Pakistan clinch Junior Davis Cup title with thrilling victory over Indonesia

Pakistan team after winning the Junior Davis Cup final after beating Indonesia in Malaysia on March 15, 2025. - Our Correspondent

Pakistan triumphed in the Junior Davis Cup final, securing a 2-1 victory over Indonesia in Malaysia. With this historic win, Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing remarkable skill and teamwork.

In the first singles match, Pakistan’s Abu Bakar Talha dominated Suryana Rafael Rio with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win.

However, in the second singles match, Mikhail Ali Baig suffered a defeat, bringing the contest to a 1-1 deadlock.

The decisive doubles match saw Hamza Roman and Abu Bakar Talha outplay Indonesia’s Mangan Song Rafael Jakonia and Suryana Rafael Rio in a hard-fought battle, winning 7-6 (0), 2-6, 10-7.

With this victory, Pakistan has qualified for the ITF Asia/Oceania Junior Davis Cup Qualifying Event, set to take place in Kazakhstan from May 19-24, 2025.

This prestigious competition will feature the top 16 teams from the region, competing for a place in the World Group.

Team Pakistan’s captain, Shehzad Khan, expressed immense pride in his players, stating: "I am extremely pleased with how the boys played from start to finish. Their dedication and hard work paid off, and I am incredibly proud of all the players."

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hailed the team’s success as a moment of great pride for the nation. He praised players Mikhail Ali Baig, Abu Bakar Talha, and Hamza Roman, along with captain Shehzad Khan, for their unwavering commitment.

Highlighting Pakistan’s progress, Qureshi noted the team’s improvement from finishing 16th in 2023 to securing 5th place in 2024, culminating in this year’s championship victory—a testament to Pakistan’s growing stature in international tennis.

Qureshi also acknowledged the contributions of ATP coach Robert Davis and ATP trainer Eduardo Laloc, who conducted an intensive training camp in Islamabad in February 2025.

He further extended gratitude to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Yasir Pirzada for his support in facilitating international coaching programs, calling it a crucial milestone in Pakistan’s tennis development.

PTF Secretary General Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail congratulated the players, their families, and the nation, stating: "This victory marks the beginning of a new era for Pakistan’s junior tennis on the international stage. It is a testament to the incredible talent we possess and a bright future for Pakistan’s young tennis stars."