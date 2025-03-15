'We have a strong combination,' Salman Agha eyes winning start vs New Zealand

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha during pre-series press conference ahead of the first match against New Zealand at Christchurch on March 15, 2025. - PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is optimistic about his team’s prospects as they prepare to face New Zealand in the T20I series opener on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-series press conference, Salman emphasised the squad's strengths and expressed confidence in their chances for the upcoming matches.

“We didn’t play up to our own standards or the expectations of our fans, which is why they are disappointed. But we have a new team, and that doesn’t mean it’s not a good team. There are experienced players in the squad as well, and we believe we have a strong combination to play good cricket and win,” Salman stated.

Discussing the pitch conditions and team dynamics, the 31-year-old acknowledged the importance of spinners despite the green surface.

He also provided an update on injured players Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

“The pitch looks green, but spinners will also get some assistance. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have performed well in T20 cricket, and we will miss Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, who are key players. Thankfully, they are recovering quickly and should be back in action for the upcoming series,” he said.

He also addressed the transition phase in Pakistan cricket, emphasising the need to build new combinations following years of reliance on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Babar Azam and Rizwan have contributed a lot to Pakistan cricket, and now we are working on building a new combination. The playing XI has not been finalized yet, but we are confident in our squad and focused on delivering strong performances,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the white-ball series between the Men in Green and the Blackcaps consists of five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running until April 5.

The series also marks the debut of young talents Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, who have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team.

The last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw after the first game in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand T20I Squad:

Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Pakistan’s Tour of New Zealand Schedule: