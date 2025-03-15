Karachi Whites and Bahawalpur begin National T20 Cup campaign with victories

Karachi Whites' Mohammad Taha during National T20 Cup opening match against Bahawalpur Region at the Iqbal Stadium on March 14, 2025. - PCB

FAISALABAD: The National T20 Cup 2024-25 got off to an exciting start on Friday night at the Iqbal Stadium, as defending champions Karachi Region Whites and Bahawalpur Region secured dominant victories in their respective opening fixtures.

Karachi Region Whites, led by skipper Saud Shakeel, began their title defense with a commanding 30-run victory over Islamabad Region in a rain-hit encounter.

Opting to bat first, Karachi Whites posted a competitive total of 159-6 in their 20 overs.

Saud, who was named Player of the Match, played a captain’s knock, scoring a magnificent 76 off 50 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a six.

He was well-supported by Khurram Manzoor, who contributed a quickfire 29 off 17 balls, striking four fours and a six. Saad Baig also played a crucial role with an unbeaten 18-run cameo at the end.

Islamabad’s bowling attack was led by Naseerullah Khan and Musa Khan, both of whom picked up two wickets each, while Arsal Sheikh and Umair Afridi chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing 160, Islamabad Region struggled from the outset, slumping to 27-4 before rain intervened. By the 14th over, they were reeling at 73-5 when the match was curtailed under the DLS method.

Muhammad Umar was the pick of Karachi’s bowlers, taking 2-9, while Danish Aziz, Arif Yaqoob, and Saqib Khan each claimed one wicket to secure a convincing win.

In the second match of Group B, Bahawalpur Region registered a dominant 61-run victory against Dera Murad Jamali Region in a rain-shortened seven-over contest.

After electing to bat first, Bahawalpur’s top order fired on all cylinders. Openers Aun Shahzad (28 off 16, 3x4s, 2x6s) and Muhammad Sudais (21 off 12, 1x4, 2x6s)* laid a solid foundation with a brisk half-century stand.

Skipper Muhammad Imran added a crucial 16 off eight balls, while Faizan Zafar’s explosive four-ball 16, including two boundaries and a six, propelled Bahawalpur to a formidable total of 95-3 in the allotted seven overs.

In response, Dera Murad Jamali faltered under pressure, managing only 34-6, as Bahawalpur’s bowlers dominated proceedings.

Veteran pacer Imran Khan Sr. and Salahuddin led the bowling attack, claiming two wickets each to dismantle the opposition’s batting lineup.

Imran Khan Sr.’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award, capping off a perfect start for Bahawalpur Region.

Match 1 – Karachi Region Whites beat Islamabad Region by 30 runs (DLS method)

Karachi Whites: 159-6 in 20 overs (Saud Shakeel 76, Khurram Manzoor 29, Saad Baig 18*; Naseerullah Khan 2-21, Musa Khan 2-43)Islamabad Region: 73-5 in 13.1 overs (Ali Imran 26, Hammad Siddique 25*; Muhammad Umar 2-9)Player of the Match: Saud Shakeel (Karachi Region Whites)

Match 2 – Bahawalpur Region beat Dera Murad Jamali Region by 61 runs

Bahawalpur Region: 95-3 in 7 overs (Aun Shahzad 28, Muhammad Sudais 21*; Muhammad Shahid 3-11)Dera Murad Jamali Region: 34-6 in 7 overs (Muhammad Uzair 11; Salahuddin 2-7, Imran Khan Sr. 2-9)Player of the Match: Imran Khan Sr. (Bahawalpur Region)

Upcoming Fixtures (Saturday, March 16, 2025):