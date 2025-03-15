Rohit Sharma retains Test captaincy after Champions Trophy glory

Rohit Sharma takes a catch and celebrates during day four of the Boxing Day Test match of Border Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Opening batter Rohit Sharma has been rewarded with an extension in his Test captaincy following India’s unbeaten run and triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to Indian media reports, the selectors have reaffirmed their trust in Sharma, confirming that he will lead India in the upcoming Test series against England from June to August.

His leadership has been praised for guiding the team to victory, with experts highlighting the management’s ability to assess match situations effectively.

Despite concerns over his form after India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat—where he managed only 31 runs in three Tests and was dropped for the final match—the selectors have decided to back him.

Reports indicate that Sharma has received a vote of confidence from key stakeholders, who still consider him the best choice for Test captaincy.

It is pertinent to mention that India recently lifted their Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

This was India's third Champions Trophy title, as they have previously won the prestigious tournament in 2002 and 2013.

For the unversed, the Men in Blue will tour England for a five-match Test series, with the series opener set to begin from June 20-24, 2025, in Leeds, and the final Test will take place at the Oval from July 31-August 5.