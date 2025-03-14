Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha eyes ‘better results’ in New Zealand

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha speaks during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 4, 2025. — PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan’s newly-appointed T20I captain Salman Ali Agha expressed his determination to produce good results in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, scheduled to commence on March 16.

Agha, who led Pakistan to a 2-1 away series victory over Zimbabwe last year in his first assignment as the national team’s captain, said that their preparations were going well and they will perform well.

The all-rounder also highlighted the presence of youngsters in the squad and termed the upcoming series an ideal opportunity to prove their mettle.

“The team's preparations are going well, and we will try to produce better results in New Zealand,” said Agha.

“We have some young players in the side, and it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent at the international level after performing well in domestic cricket,” he added.

The first T20I of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval here on Sunday, followed by the second and third matches on March 18 and 21, respectively.

Mount Maunganui will host the penultimate T20I on March 23, while the final game will be played in Wellington on March 26.

The five-match T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, set to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

Pakistan's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

Player Support Personnel: Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Aqib Javed (interim head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media and digital manager) and Sergio Basil Mullins (masseur).

New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – First T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – Second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – Third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – Fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – Fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – First ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – Second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – Third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui