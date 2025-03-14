Imad Wasim comments on scratchy knock against India in T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's Imad Wasim plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim commented on his struggling knock in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

At one of the most discussed surfaces of the mega event, 2007 champions India batted first and set Pakistan a modest 120-run target on the tricky pitch.

The green shirts, while chasing 120, got off to a decent start but eventually lost the match by six runs.

Imad, who reversed his international retirement to represent the national team in the global event, walked out to bat at number five when Pakistan were 73/3 in 12.2 overs, needing 47 runs off 46 deliveries.

The left-handed batter struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and could score 15 runs off 23 deliveries in a losing cause.

The all-rounder recalled his scratchy knock against eventual champions and recounted the criticism he faced afterwards.

“When I scored 15 runs off 23 balls (against India), after that, the amount of bashing I got, I felt like I’d never done anything in my life. I tried my best, I really apologized in front of the team and management.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Imad talked publicly about the knock as the all-rounder revealed that his plan was to take the run chase deep but could not execute.

“The plan was to take it deep, but unfortunately I could not execute. India also bowled very well; there were no bad balls. The 17th over, where I could not get runs, was the turning point. I let the team down. There is regret, but this is life,” Imad had said.

It is pertinent to mention that after Pakistan’s group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Imad Wasim re-retired from international cricket just months later in December last year.