Pakistan kick off training for first T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan players participate in their training session for first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 14, 2025. — PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand took part in a robust training session here at the Hagley Oval on Friday.

According to the details, the national cricketers trained in the nets at full potential. The squad also participated in several fielding drills under the supervision of the coaching staff.

The series marks Pakistan’s first assignment since their disastrous ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign where they failed to win a single match and finished at the bottom of Group A with just one point.

The T20I squad, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Salman Ali Agha, reached here on Thursday and enjoyed a rest day before commencing their preparations today.

The visitors will partake in another training session on Saturday at 1 PM local time at the same venue.

The five-match T20I series is scheduled to kick off on March 16, followed by the second and third fixtures, set for November 18 and 21 respectively.

The remaining two T20Is are slated to be played in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Pakistan T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.