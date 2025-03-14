Pakistan cricketers fined Rs3 million over code of conduct breaches

Pakistan's Aamir Jamal bowls a delivery during the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 27, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: A total of eight Pakistan cricketers were fined a collective Rs3 million over different code of conduct breaches since the home Test series against England, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the details, all-rounder Aamir Jamal was handed over the heftiest fine of approximately PKR 1.3 million for wearing a cap with a political slogan written on it.

The incident occurred during the first Test of the three-match home series against England in October last year when Jamal donned the hat with a political slogan during an interview.

Similarly, three national cricketers were handed a PKR 500,000 fine each during the national team’s white-ball tour to Australia in November 2024.

Sources further suggested that the cricketers were penalised for reaching the team hotel late.

During the subsequent white-ball tour to South Africa, four Pakistan cricketers – Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Abbas Afridi – were fined for violating the curfew.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), disciplinary matters and sanctions are the internal affairs of the board and also that it does not make such information public to prevent the reputations of national cricketers.

The development comes when the national cricketers are under stiff scrutiny due to the team’s early exit from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Hosts Pakistan, who were also the defending champions, failed to win a single match in the eight-team tournament as after suffering gruelling defeats against New Zealand and India in their first two matches, respectively, their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball bowled.