ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, unveiled the highly-anticipated schedule of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, slated to be played in Pakistan from April 9 to 19.

The sixth edition of the tournament, comprised of four full members – Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Ireland – and associate members Scotland and Thailand will be played across two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore Cricket Club Association (LCCA) Ground.

The Qualifier, comprised of 15 matches, will kick off with the curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and Ireland on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

“We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025,” said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 match schedule (day matches begin at 09h30 and day/night matches at 14h00 local time)

Wednesday, 9 April

Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Thursday, 10 April

Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

Friday, 11 April

Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

Sunday, 13 April

Scotland vs Thailand - LCCA (Day)

Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Monday, 14 April

Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Tuesday, 15 April

Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)

Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Thursday, 17 April

Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)

Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Friday, 18 April

Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Saturday, 19 April

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)