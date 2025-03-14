PSL 10 trophy tour kicks off today from Hyderabad

This undated picture shows the 'Luminara' trophy for the PSL 10. — PCB

KARACHI: The first-ever trophy tour of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off from Hyderabad and Karachi today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

According to the cricket board, the glittering trophy, named ‘Luminara’ will travel to 11 major cities across Pakistan until March 29.

The Luminara trophy will be displayed at various locations across Karachi and Hyderabad in the first leg of its tour on March 14 and 15 before heading to Lahore, where it will stay until March 17.

The trophy will then make a one-day visit to Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad on March 18, 19 and 20 respectively before touring Peshawar on March 22.

The first leg of the historic trophy tour will eventually conclude on March 23, with Luminara making a stop at the capital city, Islamabad.

“The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket. The tour aims to fulfil our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan,” said CEO PSL Salman Naseer in a statement.

“In the first leg, the trophy will be displayed from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historic locations of Lahore and will also showcase breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan, with more historic and iconic locations to follow.

“This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, who have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world.”

The details regarding the second leg of the PSL 10 trophy tour will be announced in due course.

PSL 10 ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule:

14 March – Hyderabad

14-15 March – Karachi

16-17 March – Lahore

18 March – Multan

19 March – Bahawalpur

20 March – Faisalabad

22 March – Peshawar

23 March – Islamabad