Kylian Mbappe returns to France squad for Nations League clash against Croatia

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their 12th goal during their Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Gibraltar at the Allianz Riviera in Nice on November 18, 2023. — Reuters

Captain Kylian Mbappe returned to the France squad named Thursday for this month´s UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia, as Paris Saint-Germain teenager Desire Doue earned a first call-up.

Mbappe, 26, was left out of the last two France squads by coach Didier Deschamps for the Nations League group stage in October and November.

The Real Madrid superstar was initially dropped because of fitness concerns, before later being left out amidst headlines about his private life.

Deschamps said at the time that his decision to do without Mbappe was "for the best" due to the noise surrounding the striker.

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form for Real in the months since and has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season for the club he joined last year.

"I have chatted with him and I confirm what I already said a few weeks ago, that he will be the captain," Deschamps said in response to questions about Mbappe´s ongoing role as skipper.

The versatile Doue, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his impressive club form.

The 19-year-old has scored or set up a total of 17 goals in 23 appearances since becoming a regular in the PSG side in mid-December.

Capable of playing as a winger as well as in midfield, Doue was outstanding after coming off the bench for PSG in Tuesday´s Champions League last 16, second leg against Liverpool, and scored the winning kick in the penalty shoot-out.

Signed by PSG from Rennes for a reported 50 million euros ($54.1m) in August, Doue was part of Thierry Henry´s France Under-23 team that won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

"He is not always a starter for his club but whenever he plays or comes on he has made a lot of progress," Deschamps said.

"He is a very young player but he is an interesting one for us. I could have waited but I have called him up now because I think it is the right time."

France face Croatia away in Split in the first leg of the quarter-final next Thursday, March 20, in a tie that is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final won by Les Bleus.

The sides will clash in the second leg at the Stade de France on Sunday, March 23.

The winners will advance to the final four, which will take place in either Italy or Germany in June.

N´Golo Kante is the most notable absentee from the squad, with Deschamps revealing that the Saudi Arabia-based midfielder has been nursing a minor muscle injury.

France squad for Nations League quarter-final against Croatia





Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan/ITA), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio/ITA), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue (all Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus/ITA, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)