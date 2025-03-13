Harry Brook banned from IPL until 2028 due to late withdrawal: report

Sunrisers' Hyderabad's Harry Brook plays a shot during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. — BCCI

KARACHI: England’s emerging batter Harry Brook has been banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until 2028 due to his late-notice withdrawal from this year's competition, Indian media reported on Thursday.

Brook on Sunday, announced his decision to withdraw from the cash-rich league for the second consecutive year.

The right-handed batter, who was due to represent Delhi Capitals in this year’s tournament, cited the need to ‘recharge’ and focus on his international career.

"I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level,” said Brook in a statement shared on social media platforms.

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date,” he added.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the league has informed Harry Brook and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding its decision to impose a two-year ban on the batter, an Indian news website reported.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a spokesperson reportedly told the publication.

Notably, the IPL implemented a new policy regarding overseas players withdrawing from the competition to discourage late withdrawals from signings. Reports indicate that a notification was distributed to franchises prior to the mega auction for this year's competition, stating: "Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.”