‘Luminara Trophy’ for PSL 10 unveiled

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan (left), franchise representatives, PCB COO Salman Naseer (third from right) and national cricketers Rumman Raees and Sarfaraz Ahmed with the PSL 10 trophy in Karachi. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, unveiled the glittering ‘Luminara Trophy’ for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to commence on April 11.

The silverware was unveiled in a three-minute-long video, shot at Karachi’s coastal waters, where a professional diver, with assistance from the Pakistan Navy, recovered a treasure chest and presented the trophy to PSL stakeholders here.

The unveiling promo featured PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, franchise representatives and renowned cricketers like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Rumman Raees.

“The unveiling of ‘Luminara’ at sea is a testament to the league’s commitment to innovation and excellence. As we celebrate a decade of HBL PSL, this trophy represents the league’s shining legacy and its bright future,” said Naqvi in a PCB-released statement.

Luminara, a trophy crafted from a single sheet of solid silver, features intricately machined stone settings. Weighing 10 kilograms, it is embellished with 22,850 high-luster zircon stones.





The name Luminara is derived from the Latin word ‘luminare’ meaning ‘torch’ and ‘lumens’ meaning ‘light.’

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Meanwhile, Eden Gardens, the home ground of IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will host both the tournament opener of IPL 2025 on March 22 and the final on May 25.

The venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 23. This marks the first time in a decade that Kolkata will host the IPL final, having previously done so in 2013 and 2015.