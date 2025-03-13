Mark Wood ruled out of Test series against India

England's Mark Wood reacts during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Right-arm speedster Mark Wood will be out of action for four months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday.

Wood underwent surgery on Wednesday morning after scans confirmed that the right-arm pacer suffered medial ligament damage to his left knee.

According to the ECB, Wood, who had been managing the issue for over a year, experienced increased stiffness and discomfort during England’s ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match against Afghanistan in Lahore earlier this month, which saw him leaving the field after completing his spell.

The subsequent four-month-long rehabilitation process means Wood would miss the five-match home Test series against India, scheduled to commence at Headingley on June 20.

The 35-year-old, however, will be available for the Ashes, slated to kick off on November 21 in Perth.

Wood expressed disappointment on being ruled out of competitive cricket for four months but vowed to make a strong comeback.

"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," said Wood in a statement released on Thursday. "But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.

"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."

It is pertinent to mention that Mark Wood has now undergone eight surgeries during his international career for England, which began in 2015.