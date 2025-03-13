Fans to get free entry for eight National T20 Cup matches

Abbottabad players celebrate during a National T20 Cup match against Peshawar at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on December 6, 2023. — PCB

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced free entry for fans for eight matches of the upcoming National T20 Cup, scheduled to run from March 14 to 27.

According to the cricket board, fans can witness the action free of cost for matches scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium here from March 14 to 20.

However, the details regarding the tickets for the matches from March 21 to 27 including quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be shared in due course.

For those unfamiliar, the PCB announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place from March 15 to 27 and will feature 18 teams representing 16 different regions. Matches will be played across three cities—Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan.

The 18 teams are divided into four groups, with Group A featuring Karachi Region (Blues), Lahore Region (Whites), Larkana Region, Peshawar Region and Quetta Region, while Group B is comprised of defending champions Karachi Region (Whites) are placed alongside Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Islamabad Region and Lahore Region (Blues).

Abbottabad Region, Faisalabad Region, Hyderabad Region and Rawalpindi Region have been placed in Group C, while AJK Region, FATA Region, Multan Region and Sialkot Region will go head-to-head in Group C.

Upon the completion of the league-stage matches, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 23 and 24.

Out of the 39 scheduled matches, Faisalabad will host the most (23), including all seven knockout matches.

Eight games will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, while the remaining eight matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Cricket Ground.