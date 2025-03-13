Former Australian cricketer MacGill guilty in drug case

An undated picture of former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill. — AFP/File

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was aware he was involved in a cocaine deal but unaware of its full scale, which originated beneath his restaurant.

On Thursday, a Sydney District Court jury acquitted the former leg-spinner of participating in a large-scale commercial drug supply operation in April 2021. However, he was found guilty of the lesser charge of taking part in drug supply.

The court heard that an illicit exchange of AUD 330,000 for one kilogram of cocaine was arranged between MacGill's regular drug dealer and his brother-in-law, Marino Sotiropoulos.

MacGill facilitated a meeting beneath his restaurant on Sydney’s north shore but denied knowing it was a drug deal.

Prosecutors argued that the transaction would not have occurred without MacGill's prior involvement.

While the jury dismissed the claim that he was aware of the full extent of the one-kilogram deal, they still found him guilty of participating in drug supply.

MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia behind legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, showed little emotion as the verdict was read.

His sentencing hearing has been adjourned for eight weeks.

It is pertinent to mention that the 54-year-old had played 44 Tests for Australia, taking 208 wickets at an average of 29.02 and an economy rate of 3.22.