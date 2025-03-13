Haider Ali reveals reason behind exclusion from New Zealand tour

Star batter Haider Ali during the Twenty20 tri-series final between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 14, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan batter Haider Ali has disclosed the reason behind his exclusion from the national squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Speaking in an on-air interview, Haider stated, "Due to a hand injury, I am not part of the squad for the New Zealand tour. The selectors had a discussion with me regarding this."

Haider’s absence comes as Pakistan continues its preparations for the tour, with selectors focused on assembling a competitive squad.

The young batter was among the 25 players who recently participated in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Strike Force Camp.

Led by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, the 90-day camp aimed to enhance power-hitting skills, a crucial aspect of Pakistan’s T20 setup.

The camp is part of the PCB’s broader strategy to strengthen the national T20 team by introducing fresh talent and addressing performance gaps. According to sources, the PCB plans to complete this transition within a year.

The 24-year-old has played 35 T20I matches, scoring 505 runs at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 124.69, including three fifties.

He last played a T20I match for Pakistan against Afghanistan in 2023.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team arrived in Christchurch on Thursday for the tour, which includes five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The matches will be played between March 16 and April 5 across various venues in New Zealand.

Following their arrival, the squad will rest today before resuming training at 1 PM local time tomorrow.

The touring squad features exciting new talents, including Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, both of whom have received their maiden call-ups to the national team.

The last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2023, when the Black Caps toured Pakistan. The five-match contest ended in a 2-2 draw after the series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Pakistan's Tour of New Zealand Schedule: