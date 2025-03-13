Pakistan team reaches Christchurch for T20I series against New Zealand

Pakistan players reach Christchurch for five-match T20I series against New Zealand on March 13, 2025. — PCB

CHRISTCHURCH: The Agha Salman-led Pakistan T20I squad arrived in New Zealand on Thursday ahead of the five-match series against the Bracewell-led Blackcaps, set to commence on March 16.

The white-ball tour includes five T20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running until April 5.

Following their arrival, the national squad will rest today before resuming training at 1 PM local time tomorrow.

The touring squad features exciting new talents, including Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, both of whom have received their maiden call-ups to the national team.





Meanwhile, New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the series on Tuesday.

The squad features seven players from their recent ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell set to lead the side.

Senior spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Ben Sears, who missed the Champions Trophy due to injury, have also been included.

Pacers Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke will be available for the first three T20Is, while experienced bowler Matt Henry, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, will join the squad for the final two matches.

The last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan. The five-match contest ended in a 2-2 draw after the series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: