Pakistan players go unsold in The Hundred 2025 draft

Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf look on during The Hundred match between Welsh Fire Men and Manchester Originals Men at Sophia Gardens on August 02, 2023 in Cardiff. — ECB

The player draft for The Hundred 2025 took place on March 12, with no Pakistan players being selected.

Five Pakistan players had registered for the women's draft, and 45 for the men's draft.

With limited overseas slots and a competitive selection process, it was not entirely surprising that Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Yusra Amir, Iram Javed and Jaweria Rauf remained unpicked.

However, it was mildly surprising that none of the Pakistan players in the men's draft were selected, despite several overseas slots still being available across the teams.

Naseem Shah led the pack as the highest-priced Pakistani player, with a reserve price of £120,000. Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim and rising star Saim Ayub had set their reserve price at £78,500.

Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain were listed with a reserve price of £63,000. In contrast, several others, including Mohammad Abbas, Haider Ali and Ammad Butt, had registered without specifying a reserve price.

This season of The Hundred has seen a shift in the tournament's landscape, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allowing external investments into franchises.

All eight franchises have now received investments, with four of them backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) owners.

The IPL has had a complicated relationship with Pakistani players. Since 2008, Pakistan players have not been allowed to participate in the league.

However, figures such as Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja have taken up coaching and commentary roles over the years.

Apart from Pakistan's players, England's veteran fast bowler James Anderson was also overlooked in the men's draft.

The 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket in early 2024, had entered the draft after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the upcoming season.

Anderson, who has not played T20 cricket in over a decade, will feature in the T20 Blast but failed to secure one of the 26 available domestic spots in The Hundred. However, he could still be included as a wildcard pick.

Afghanistan's left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell emerged as the highest-paid overseas signings, both securing £200,000 deals.

Ahmad will join Manchester Originals, whose new owners, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, also own his SA20 franchise, Durban Super Giants.

Bracewell was picked up by last year’s runners-up, Southern Brave. His hefty price tag reflects his performances for New Zealand in their recent Champions Trophy campaign.

He played a key role in the final against India, scoring an unbeaten 53 and taking 2 for 28.

David Warner secured his first deal in The Hundred, joining London Spirit for £120,000 after being overlooked in last year’s draft. This move reunites him with his former Australia head coach, Justin Langer, who took over from Trevor Bayliss at Spirit in January.

Warner is one of five Australians drafted, alongside Ashton Turner (Spirit), Riley Meredith, Chris Green (both Welsh Fire), and Jason Behrendorff (Oval Invincibles).

Another first-time selection was New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who was picked up by Manchester Originals for £120,000.

Fresh off being named Player of the Tournament at the Champions Trophy, where he amassed 263 runs and took three wickets, Ravindra's stock has never been higher.

Lockie Ferguson, his compatriot, also secured a £120,000 contract with Trent Rockets.

Several England players earned big contracts. Jamie Overton secured a £200,000 deal with London Spirit after establishing himself as a key seam-bowling all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is.

He will be joined at Lord's by Jamie Smith, the team's centrally contracted England player.

Zak Crawley, released by Spirit, landed a £120,000 contract with Northern Superchargers. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes' acquisition by Welsh Fire as their designated England player set off a domino effect.

David Willey secured a lucrative £200,000 deal with Trent Rockets, while fellow left-arm seamer David Payne took Willey's vacated £120,000 slot in Cardiff.

Fire had initially intended to use their right-to-match card for Willey but could not do so after Rockets secured him at the top bracket.

With Steve Smith (a direct overseas signing) and Jonny Bairstow filling their two top slots, Fire instead moved Bairstow to a £200,000 slot to accommodate Woakes. Payne, who had initially joined Fire for £40,000 in the inaugural 2019 draft, significantly improved his contract.

Young talent also found opportunities, with Derbyshire's 17-year-old fast bowler Harry Moore joining Birmingham Phoenix for £41,500. Meanwhile, Durham batter Ben McKinney, rewarded for a strong winter with the England Lions, was picked up by Manchester Originals for £78,500.

However, his Lions teammate Rocky Flintoff, son of coach Andrew Flintoff, went undrafted.

In total, 270 domestic and 350 overseas cricketers registered for the men's Hundred draft.

Teams can add two more players to their squads in May's wildcard draft ahead of the competition's start on August 5.