Shane Bond fears another injury could be a ‘career-ender’ for Jasprit Bumrah

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond (left) and India's Jasprit Bumrah share a laugh during Mumbai Indians training session in Mumbai on March 26, 2022. — Mumbai Indians

KARACHI: Legendary New Zealand pacer Shane Bond expressed concerns over the future of India’s speedster Jasprit Bumrah, stating another injury in the same spot could potentially end his career.

Bumrah, who played a pivotal role in leading India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup glory last year, missed the recently concluded Champions Trophy due to a back injury he sustained in the five-match away Test series against Australia.

The Indian pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is uncertain to partake in the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Bond, who had his professional career shortened due to recurring back injuries, emphasised the need for workload management before warning that if Bumrah sustains another back injury, it could end his glittering career.

“When he went off for scans, it was at Sydney, there was some messaging coming up around that he had sprains and stuff like that. I worried that it wasn’t going to be a sprain, it might be a bony injury around that area. Looking at the tours and the schedule going forward, where are the opportunities to give him a break, but really where are the danger periods? And often, it is that the IPL to the Test championship will be a risk,” Bond was quoted as saying by a cricket news website.

“If we can get him through the English summer and he’s fit, we can probably then go with some confidence that we can carry him across the rest of the formats. So that’s hard because he is your best bowler, but If he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I’m not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” Shane Bond added.