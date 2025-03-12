Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah retires from international cricket

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad celebrates scoring a half-century during the second ODI against West Indies in Basseterre on December 10, 2024. — CWI

KARACHI: Bangladesh’s batting all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad on Wednesday, announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The right-handed batter, who was a part of Bangladesh’s squad which suffered a group-stage exit from the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, made the announcement through his social media handles.

In his retirement post, Mahmudullah thanked his teammates, coaches, fans and family members for their support throughout his career.

“All praises only for the Almighty Allah. I have decided to retire from international cricket,” wrote Mahmudullah.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & specially my fans who has always supported me.

“A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws specially my father-in-law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor.

“And finally, thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red & green jersey.”

The right-handed batter also extended his best wishes to the Bangladesh cricket.

“Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. PEACE........... Alhamdulillah.

“Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket.”

For the unversed, Mahmudullah, who made his international debut in 2007, represented Bangladesh in 50 Tests, 239 ODIs and 141 T20Is.

He accumulated 11,047 runs across formats with the help of nine centuries and 56 fifties. He also took 166 wickets in international cricket.