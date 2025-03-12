‘They laughed at me,’ Imad Wasim makes shocking claims about Pakistan cricket

Pakistan's Imad Wasim celebrates taking a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim made startling revelations regarding his fellow cricketers and team management’s approach towards modern-day cricket, stating his warnings were laughed off.

Imad, who hung up his boots after representing Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, has been vocal about the national team’s inability to adapt to the requirements of modern-day cricket.

The all-rounder, while discussing the current stature of Pakistan cricket, revealed that his suggestions were laughed off when he pointed out that they are still playing outdated cricket.

“I’ve been saying this for years, and people laughed at me,” Imad Wasim said. “Even in team meetings, I pointed out that the world is going on a different path, and we’re still playing the same way,” said Imad.





Hosts Pakistan, who were also the defending champions, could not win a single match at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as they lost their first two matches against New Zealand and India, respectively, while their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball bowled.

Reacting to the national team’s campaign, Imad claimed that he did not want to watch Pakistan’s matches in the recently concluded tournament due to their outdated approach.

Imad Wasim also warned that the fans will eventually lose interest if the team do not change their approach.

“You should play cricket like it should be played. This is not the right way. If you ask me as a cricketer, I watched some of the games of the Pakistan team [in the Champions Trophy] and I felt I just did not want to watch.

“But I had to watch. Look, the people will lose interest eventually. They won’t come and watch cricket if we play like this.

"So you see England, Australia or cricket I can understand the solution I'm telling you I can understand. Your first instinct should be to go out there and attack the opposition. And if you lose wickets, then you assess the conditions okay, this is a 250, 260, 300 wicket whatever. But your first instinct should just be to go out there and attack, not to think, 'Let's score 250.' We are way behind where the world is," Imad said.