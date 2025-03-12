'Pakistan cricket is in ICU,' says Shahid Afridi after Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi walks out with the ICC Champions Trophy ahead of the match between South Africa and England at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Former captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national men’s cricket team following their disastrous ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Afridi, while addressing the media during a private event here, compared the current status of Pakistan cricket to a critically ill patient and termed poor decision-making as a primary reason behind their shortcomings.

“All the time we talk about preparations, and when an event comes and we flop, then we talk about surgery. Fact is, Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions,” Afridi said.





Afridi also questioned the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan to the squad for the upcoming away T20I series against New Zealand.

Shadab, who last played a T20I during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, not only returned to the mix but was also named deputy of stand-in T20I captain Salman Ali Agha.

“On what basis has he been recalled? What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again?” Afridi questioned.

The former captain also claimed that Pakistan cricket suffers from inconsistency in the board’s policies and decisions, including the appointment of captains and coaches as well as team selection.

“There is no continuity, consistency in the board’s decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches, or some players, but in the end, what is the accountability for Board officials?” he said.

For the unversed, hosts Pakistan, who were also the defending champions, could not win a single match at the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 as they lost their first two matches against New Zealand and India, respectively, while their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball bowled.