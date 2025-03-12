Players' match fees for Pakistan’s domestic tournaments slashed: sources

Karachi Region Whites players celebrate winning the National T20 Cup 2023-24 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on December 10, 2023. — PCB

KARACHI: The players’ match fees and daily allowance for Pakistan’s major domestic tournaments experienced a significant drop, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to the details, the match fee for Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT), has been reduced from PKR100,000 to PKR30,000, while the match fee for the five non-playing members dropped from PKR60,000 to PKR10,000.

Similarly, the match fee for the National T20 Cup was slashed significantly from PKR60,000 to PKR10,000, while the five non-playing members, who were getting PKR40,000 until the previous edition of the tournament, will now get only PKR5,000.

The daily allowance for the players has also been reduced from PKR5,000 to PKR4,000.

Sources further shared that a large number of players participating in the domestic tournaments are concerned due to the unavailability of the contracts as they fear financial crisis due to the recent price-cut.

On the contrary, the five mentors of the Champions tournaments are receiving monthly salaries of PKR5 million respectively besides earning from different TV channels by sharing their analysis on different major tournaments.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2025, scheduled to run from March 15 to 27.

The 18-team tournament, comprised of 39 matches will be played across three cities – Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

The PCB has set a combined prize pot of PKR 9.4 million for the National T20 Cup.

The winners will get PKR five million, while the runners-up will take home PKR 2.5 million.