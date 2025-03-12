Darwin poised to host international cricket after 17-year hiatus

Tim David celebrates wicket of Aiden Markram during fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg on September 17 2023. — AFP

Darwin is set to host international cricket for the first time in 17 years, with Cricket Australia tentatively scheduling two T20Is against South Africa in August.

Officials are expected to confirm dates for the winter series later this month, with South Africa set to tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs.

Under the proposed schedule, Darwin would host the first two T20Is before the series moves to Cairns for a T20I and an ODI, followed by the final two ODIs in Mackay.

While the schedule is yet to be finalized, and matches at TIO Stadium depend on final agreements, the return of international cricket would be a major milestone for Darwin.

The city last hosted senior international cricket in 2008, staging two ODIs against Bangladesh.

Local officials remain optimistic about securing the fixtures.

"From the moment I arrived in 2023, I made it clear that we are committed to bringing international cricket back to the Northern Territory," NT Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey said.

"The last time we hosted international cricket was in 2008, which is far too long.

"The game has evolved significantly since then. Just look at the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy or cricket’s return to the Olympics in LA 2028 as examples of its expanding global impact," he added.

If confirmed, these matches would mark the first men's T20Is ever played in the Northern Territory.

Since Darwin last hosted an international fixture, Australia has staged 536 men's and women's international matches across all formats at 27 different venues.

Darwin has made significant strides in enhancing its late-winter cricket calendar, particularly through the growth of the Top End T20 league, which now features multiple BBL franchises and overseas teams. The August window is increasingly being considered for international cricket, with a two-Test series against Bangladesh scheduled for this period in 2026.

Northern Queensland is expected to host at least one of those Tests, but Darwin is emerging as a potential venue for another.

Hosting white-ball cricket in August could also ease scheduling congestion during the Australian summer and prevent conflicts with the BBL.

"We have an exceptional winter cricket window that offers substantial benefits for both Australian cricket and the Northern Territory," he said. "Cricket Australia is eager to take advantage of this opportunity.

"The NT Government also acknowledges the economic and social value of hosting a global sport like cricket. Bringing international cricket stars here can inspire the community. Hopefully, we can turn this into reality. It would be fantastic to kick off the international cricket summer right here in Darwin," he concluded.