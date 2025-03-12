Islamabad United 'bid farewell' to bowling coach Azhar Mahmood ahead of PSL 10

Islamabad United's Azhar Mahmood takes part in pre-match preparation for the PSL 2022 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 30, 2022. — PSL

KARACHI: Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United on Wednesday, announced parting ways with bowling coach Azhar Mahmood ahead of the 10th edition, scheduled to run from April 11 to May 18.

According to the details, the franchise parted ways with Mahmood due to his association with the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

The former bowling all-rounder has been replaced by Ian Buttler, who played eight Tests, 26 ODIs and 19 T20Is for New Zealand from 2002 to 2013.

“Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, is pleased to announce Ian Butler as the team’s bowling coach for PSL 10,” United said in a statement.

“At the same time, the franchise bids farewell to Azhar Mahmood, who is currently working with the Pakistan national team. Azhar played a key role in Islamabad United’s success both as a player and a coach, winning PSL 1 in 2016 as a player and as an assistant coach in 2024,” the statement added.

Reacting to his appointment, Ian Butler shared excitement about the prospect of his first coaching experience in Pakistan and eyes to leading Islamabad United to another PSL title by working with their bowling group.

“I’m really excited to be part of Islamabad United for PSL 10. This will be my first experience coaching in Pakistan, and I’ve heard great things about the passion for cricket here.

“Islamabad United has a fantastic legacy in the PSL, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented bowling group to help the team push for another title.

The former also acknowledged Mahmood’s services for the franchise and expressed his hope of building on his work.

“I’d also like to acknowledge Azhar Mahmood, who has done a fantastic job with this team, and I hope to continue building on that.”