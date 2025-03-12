Shubman Gill crowned ICC men’s Player of the Month for February 2025

Shubman Gill poses with the ICC Champions Trophy in the Changing Room after victory in the Final match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Dubai. — ICC

DUBAI: India’s top-order star, Shubman Gill, has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2025, edging out Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips for the prestigious honor.

Currently ranked as the No. 1 ODI batter, after surpassing Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Gill showcased remarkable form throughout the month.

In five ODI matches, he amassed 406 runs at an average of 101.50 and a strike rate of 94.19.

His standout performances came during India’s 3-0 series whitewash against England, where he registered three consecutive fifty-plus scores.

He began with a fluent 87 in Nagpur, followed by a composed 60 in Cuttack, before sealing the series in style with a commanding 112 off 102 balls in Ahmedabad, which featured 14 fours and three sixes.

His match-winning century earned him the Player of the Match award, while his overall contributions saw him claim the Player of the Series accolade.

Gill carried his exceptional form into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, playing a crucial role in India’s dominant start.

He struck an unbeaten 101 to steer India’s chase against Bangladesh in their tournament opener in Dubai, followed by a gritty 46 against Pakistan, helping India secure victories in both matches.

This marks Gill’s third ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, having previously won in January and September 2023. Additionally, he was a key member of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC Champions Trophy last week.

At just 25 years old, Gill has already built an impressive ODI record, playing 55 matches and scoring 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56, including eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.