PSL 10: Colombian cliff diver Orlando Duque joins PCB’s unique campaign

Colombia's remowned cliff diving champion Orlando Duque (Left) in Karachi for PSL 10 campaign on March 10, 2025, and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (Right) lifts the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine title after beating Multan Sultans in the final in Karachi on March 18, 2024. - Instagram/thepsl/PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in full swing with preparations for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, aiming to make it a truly memorable edition.

As part of its promotional campaign, the PCB has invited Colombia’s renowned cliff diving champion, Orlando Duque, to Pakistan, sparking excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

In a social media post, Orlando revealed that he has arrived in Karachi on the PCB’s special invitation for a unique mission.

His presence has fueled curiosity among fans, especially after he hinted that his visit involves a "treasure hunt from the sea." Speculation is rife, with many believing the so-called treasure could be the coveted 'PSL trophy.'

Orlando has been in Karachi for several days, actively preparing for the upcoming PSL event. Fans are eagerly awaiting what unfolds and the surprises the PCB has in store.

The mystery surrounding Orlando’s mission is expected to be revealed in the next couple of days.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.