Shadab Khan backs Pakistan’s young guns to shine in New Zealand

Pakistan's newly appointed T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan during pre-departure talk before leaving for New Zealand on March 12, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan expressed confidence in the young talent within the squad ahead of the team's departure for New Zealand.

Speaking at a pre-departure press conference on Wednesday night, Shadab emphasised his commitment to the additional leadership role and the potential of debutant players.

“I have been entrusted with an additional role, and I will try my best to perform well,” Shadab stated.

He further highlighted the energy within the squad, saying, “There are many young players in the squad. The energy and positivity of youth are different. We have high expectations from the debutants, and we hope to achieve success.”

The Pakistan cricket team departed for New Zealand from Lahore Airport via Dubai and is set to arrive in Christchurch for the upcoming tour.

The five-match T20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to commence on March 16.

The squad for the tour includes promising newcomers Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, both of whom have earned their maiden call-up to the national team.

On the other hand, New Zealand on Tuesday revealed a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to run from March 16 to 26.

The squad includes seven players from their recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell leading the side.

Senior spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Ben Sears, who missed the Champions Trophy due to injury, have also been included.

Notably, pacers Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke are set to feature in the first three T20Is, while experienced Matt Henry, the leading wicket-taker of the Champions Trophy, will be available for the final two matches.

New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: