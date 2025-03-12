Shoaib Malik faces backlash over inclusion in Sialkot's National T20 Cup squad

An undated picture of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik wearing Sialkot region team kit. — X

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has come under fire from cricket fans after being named in Sialkot’s squad for the upcoming National T20 Cup, scheduled to commence on March 14.

Following the announcement of team squads for the tournament, fans voiced their frustration, arguing that Malik’s selection has come at the expense of young talent.

Several promising players, including Azan Awais, Ali Shafique, Awais Ali, Ayaz Tasawar, and Shahzaib Bhatti, have been relegated to the reserves, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

Fans are particularly outraged over the omission of star batter Azan Awais, who was among the standout performers in the recent domestic season.

One cricket enthusiast commented, "Mentor Shoaib Malik to play the NT20 for Sialkot. The state of PCB. Clowns."

Another fan expressed frustration, saying, "Sialkot team in National T20 Cup, Azan Awais in reserves. Mentor Shoaib Malik in squad."

A detailed social media post highlighted Azan’s recent domestic performances, stating:

"Azan Awais, who scored 1,422 runs in the 2024-25 domestic season at an average of 56.9, has been left out of Sialkot’s squad for the National T20 Cup. Instead, they have included 43-year-old Shoaib Malik, sidelining a young, talented batter who also has an U19 century against India."

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also weighed in on the controversy, questioning Malik’s selection.

"This National T20 is a stepping stone for youngsters. There should be some logic behind Shoaib Malik playing in this tournament, but I don't see that logic," Butt remarked.

Amid Pakistan cricket’s continued struggles—highlighted by the national team’s disappointing performances in the last three ICC tournaments, including two World Cups and the Champions Trophy—the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has faced criticism over its squad selections.

Instead of focusing on emerging talent, the PCB has opted for veteran players like Shoaib Malik (43), Wahab Riaz (39), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (37), selecting them for Sialkot, Karachi, and Lahore squads, respectively.

These players were initially appointed as mentors but were later included in the playing squads, sparking criticism from the cricketing community.

Amid growing backlash, Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed withdrew from their respective squads on Monday, while Shoaib Malik remains part of Sialkot’s lineup.

Wahab Riaz, who has held multiple positions within the PCB since 2023, currently leads the board’s five-member mentorship panel.

The panel, consisting of Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shoaib Malik, oversees the six regional teams and reportedly receives significant monthly salaries.

For those unfamiliar, the PCB announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place from March 15 to 27 and will feature 18 teams representing 16 different regions. Matches will be played across three cities—Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan.

Out of the 39 scheduled matches, Faisalabad will host the most (23), including all seven knockout matches.

Eight games will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, while the remaining eight matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Cricket Ground.