Ireland cancel multi-format series against Afghanistan; here's why

Gareth Delany bats during the Men's Twenty20 International match between Afghanistan and Ireland on March 18, 2024 in Sharjah. — AFP

Ireland has scrapped plans to host a multi-format series against Afghanistan this year due to "financial reasons," amid a packed summer schedule featuring historic tours by England's Men's T20I team and Zimbabwe's Women's squad.

Cricket Ireland announced its international fixtures on Tuesday, which include the Women's 50-over World Cup Qualifier from April 9 to 18.

Ireland Women will compete against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Thailand and Scotland, with warm-up matches scheduled against West Indies and Bangladesh in Pakistan on April 5 and 7, respectively.

The ICC has yet to confirm the dates and venues for the qualifiers.

According to the Men's Future Tours Program (FTP), Ireland was set to play Afghanistan in a Test match, along with three ODIs and three T20Is. However, all seven matches have been canceled.

"One planned series that won't go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan," Deutrom said.

"This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board's mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation's strategic objectives," he added.

Since attaining Full Member status in 2017, Ireland has hosted only two of the 10 Test matches it has played.

The team secured its maiden Test victory against Afghanistan in the UAE in 2024, followed by two wins against Zimbabwe—one at home last year and another away last month.

Last year, Ireland played a "home" white-ball series against South Africa in Abu Dhabi to address what Deutrom previously described as "current infrastructure constraints," citing the lack of a permanent home stadium and the high costs of temporary facilities.

In August, the Irish Government approved the development of a permanent international cricket stadium and high-performance center in Dublin.

The first phase of the project, which includes a main cricket oval, permanent seating for 4,000 spectators, and a high-performance center, is expected to be completed by 2028.

This facility will help Ireland prepare to co-host the 2030 T20 World Cup alongside England and Scotland.

"Off the field, recent Programme for Government announcements will enable us to continue our planning for the new Dublin stadium and for the 2030 T20 World Cup, while we're looking forward to announcing infrastructure and facilities investments across Ireland as part of our expanded Club Fund," Deutrom said.

Meanwhile, Ireland Wolves will face Afghanistan A in four-day and one-day matches in Abu Dhabi next month as part of a tour that also includes a white-ball tri-series featuring Sri Lanka A.

Additionally, Ireland Men will compete in the European T20 Premier League alongside Scotland and the Netherlands, starting in mid-July.

Zimbabwe Women are set to tour Ireland in July—their first visit since being included in the Women's FTP for 2025-29. The series will feature three T20Is followed by two ODIs.

Pakistan Women will also travel to Ireland in August for a three-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands, where Ireland Women will be competing.